8 Face Scott County Drug Associated Charges

Eight people were arrested last week on drug associated charges and lodged in the Scott County Jail.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hartman made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His questioning of the driver led to the arrest of Michael Chilton, 52, of Seymour for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Deputy Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop in Scottsburg. His investigation led to the arrest of Curtis Eldridge, 46, of Austin for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

A domestic disturbance in Austin on Sunday, Dec. 6, sent two people to jail. Deputies Charlie Morgan and Chris Bowling responded to the disturbance which resulted in Robert McFarlin, 35, of Austin being charged with domestic battery, strangulation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Donna Ruth, 42, of Austin was arrested on a previously filed warrant for failure to appear in court.

Three people already incarcerated in Scott County Jail were served warrants on Monday, Dec. 7, and now face additional drug related charges.

Deputy Johnney Coomer served Scott County Court arrest warrants on the following:

Autumn Campbell, 38, of Crothersville was served an outstanding arrest warrant for dealing in a narcotic drug.

Debra Gay, 60, of Scottsburg was served outstanding arrest warrants for failure to comply on the charges of dealing in methamphetamine and failure to comply on the charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe.

Gabrielle Little, 30, of Scottsburg was served with an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to comply on the charges of dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance, and possession of a syringe.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Deputy Johnney Coomer was called to a business on the report of a suspicious circumstance. After talking with a man, his investigation led to the arrest of Trentin Ragland, 19, of Scottsburg for possession of marijuana.