5 Go To Jail For Drugs

On Friday, July 10, Scott County Sheriff Deputies Joe Guarneri and Zach Brown, along with Indiana State Trooper Jon Cain responded to a report of suspicious activity. Major Guarneri spoke with the driver of a vehicle, Jerry Hunter, 34, of Wyoming, Michigan. After the officers completed their investigation, Hunter was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession marijuana, auto theft, maintaining a common nuisance, false informing, obstruction of justice, and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Lake County.

That same day, 1st Sgt. John Hartman, Deputies Zach Brown Jessica Dickey responded to Dollar General in Lexington to investigate a report of a female asleep in a vehicle. When they arrived, the sleeping occupant of the vehicle was identified as Billie Cutshall, 39, of Nabb. After getting permission to search her vehicle, Cutshall was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug, possession a controlled substance, possession marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

On Saturday, July 11, Sgt. Hartman and Scottsburg Police Lt. Joe Nicholson responded to a disturbance at a residence in Scottsburg. When officers arrived, they met Matreva Marcum, 41, Scottsburg and Garland Bowman, 56, of Crothersville.

After their investigation, both Marcum and Bowman were arrested for possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, July 15, Deputy Zach Brown, Sgt. John Hartman and Colonel Lonnie Combs responded to a Scottsburg business on a report of an unconscious male in a vehicle. Their investigation led to the arrest of David Kline, 51, of Scottsburg for possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.