3-Vehicle Crash Claims Life Of Scottsburg Woman

A Scottsburg woman sustained fatal injuries in a three-vehicle crash on East State Road 56 Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15. Beth A. Senatore, 63, of South Main Street in Scottsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner.

The accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR 56 & Slab Road just east of Scottsburg.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Scottsburg Police Department responded and requested the Indiana State Police accident reconstruction team, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.

After their preliminary investigation, ISP officers believe a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Deanna Reed of Madison, was eastbound on SR56 approaching Slab Road. The Equinox was slowing as it approached a vehicle uninvolved in the crash preparing to turn north from eastbound SR56 onto Slab Road.

A white 2000 Saturn LS1 passenger car, driven by Christina M. Williams of Madison, was also eastbound on SR56, approaching the black Equinox from the rear.

Investigators believe that Williams failed to slow down or stop for Reed’s Equinox and entered the westbound lane of SR56 to avoid rear-ending the vehicle. As she did so William’s struck a westbound 2006 Toyota Highlander head-on driven by Senatore.

After the collision, the Highlander drove off the north side of SR56 and came to rest. The white Saturn spun slightly and then struck the black Equinox. The Saturn then came to rest in the roadway.

Williams was transported by Scott county EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital and transferred to University of Louisville Hospital.

Reed, the driver of the Equinox, was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ISP investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but toxicology reports are pending.

Beth Ann Senatore, 63, of Scottsburg, died October 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was employed of Super ATV in Madison and had formerly worked at Rotary Lift in Madison and the old Holm Industries in Scottsburg.

She was born on October 26, 1956 in Brownstown to the late Raymond Lee Gilbert, Sr. and Bonnie M. (Brewer) Gilbert.

Survivors include a son, Matthew (Farah) Craig of Scottsburg; a daughter, Mandi (Adam) Faris of Scottsburg; a brother, Raymond Lee (Vickie) Gilbert, Jr. of Palmetto, Florida; her companion, John Colglazier; and six grandchildren.

The funeral was held Monday from the First Christian Church with Phil Miller officiating. Burial was in Scottsburg Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg was in charge of the arrangements.