2 Arrested On Drug Charges

On Monday, Jan. 18, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnney Coomer went to a residence in Scottsburg to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. He located Rihana Scull, 19, of Scottsburg who was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

The next day, Deputies Skylar Thompson and John Hartman made a traffic stop in rural Scott County which led to the arrest of Jeffery Combs, 34, of Austin for possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction