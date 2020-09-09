141 Properties On Jackson County Delinquent Tax Sale List

There are 141 properties with delinquent taxes that could be sold at an auction at the Jackson County courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 22, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a legal notice ad on page 5 of the print edition of the Crothersville Times as well as in the Times online edition at www.crothersvilletimes.com.

Real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for 18 months are eligible to be offered for sale by the county for back taxes.

During the October auction, properties will be offered for late taxes and auction fees with a minimum beginning bid.

After the auction, the property owners have up to a year to ‘redeem’ or pay the successful bidder for his bid plus interest, according to Jackson County Auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter.

In the first six months, to redeem a property an owner must pay 10% of the minimum bid and 5% per annum for any bid amount over the minimum bid. After six months, the interest goes to 15%.

In this day of less than 1% savings accounts and 1.5% CD’s, many investors participate in tax sales as a way to earn better returns on their money.

Residents interested in bidding on the tax sale should register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/.

Bidders should arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured to receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Bidders should bring their registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site, according to Jackson County Treasurer Roger Hurt.

Residents with property on the delinquent property tax list have until the day of the auction to pay the back taxes and have the property removed from the auction’s sale list.