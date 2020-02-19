10 Jailed On Drug Charges In Scott County

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested ten people on a variety of drug relates charges over the past week.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Deputy Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His questioning and investigation led to the arrest of two people. The driver of the vehicle, Mandy Bahtic, 42, of Scottsburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a look-a-like substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Barry Charrette, 40, of Radcliff, Ky. was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a look-a-like substance, visiting a common nuisance, false informing, possession of paraphernalia and three out of county warrants.

That same day, Deputies Coomer and Skylar Thompson responded to a suspicious circumstances call in rural Scott County. An investigation led to the arrest of Robert Warner Jr., 73, of Scottsburg for possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, while on routine patrol Deputies Zach Brown and Kenton Makowsky checked a vehicle stationary in the roadway in Austin. Their investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Vogel, 39, of North Vernon for possession of methamphetamine.

Last Wednesday, February 12, Captain Joe Guarneri served an outstanding arrest warrant at the Scott County Jail. Gabrielle Little, 29, of Scottsburg, who was incarcerated on other charges, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and failure to appear in court.

On Thursday, Feb 13, three people went to jail after Deputy Skylar Thompson made a traffic stop in Austin. His investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, Kristin Cahal, 20, of Scottsburg for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested were passengers Anna Smith, 23, of Austin for possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. Johnnie Cooley, 18, of Scottsburg for visiting a common nuisance.

Also last Thursday Deputy John Hartman made a traffic stop in Scottsburg. His investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Henry, 41, of Deputy, In. on an out of county warrant, as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Detective Paul Clute assisted the Indiana State Police and Scott County Probation officer on a home visit on Clay Street in Austin. As a result Melissa Sword, 34, of Paris Crossing, In. was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe.